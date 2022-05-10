42º

One hospitalized after motorcycle crash along US-220S in Roanoke

The crash involved two motorcycles and one car, according to police

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Multi-vehicle crash closes all US-220 southbound lanes in Roanoke (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va.UPDATE

All southbound travel lanes on US-220 are now open after a motorcycle crash Monday night.

Roanoke Police told 10 News that the crash involved two motorcycles and one car.

According to VDOT, it happened near the intersection of the I-581S ramp and the VA-24U ramp towards Elm Street.

One person sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY

A multi-vehicle crash has shut down all southbound travel lanes along US-220 in Roanoke Monday night.

VDOT says motorists traveling on US-220 Monday night can expect delays.

