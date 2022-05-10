One hospitalized after motorcycle crash along US-220S in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE
All southbound travel lanes on US-220 are now open after a motorcycle crash Monday night.
Roanoke Police told 10 News that the crash involved two motorcycles and one car.
According to VDOT, it happened near the intersection of the I-581S ramp and the VA-24U ramp towards Elm Street.
One person sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
ORIGINAL STORY
A multi-vehicle crash has shut down all southbound travel lanes along US-220 in Roanoke Monday night.
VDOT says motorists traveling on US-220 Monday night can expect delays.