Night tubing returns to Franklin County during Ramble Weekend in June

You can register for the event online

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tubing season is almost here.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Lots of big summertime events are planned in Franklin County.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer, but it is the official start to tubing season in Franklin County. This year, River of Lights returns the same weekend as Ramble Weekend.

River of Lights is the nighttime tubing event in Waid Park that was a huge success in 2021. Back for a second year, $15 allows you to take the half-mile float every Friday and Saturday night in June.

“This opening weekend of River of Lights, which is the first weekend in June. It is incorporated with Ramble Weekend, which is the largest event that Franklin County Parks and Recreation does. It is a three-day outdoors festival and River of Lights will be one aspect of it,” explained Outdoor Recreation Manager for Franklin County Parks and Recreation, Matt Ross.

Ramble Weekend is June 3-5 at Waid Park.

There will be live music from four bands over two nights, Flat-Footin’, River Of Lights Night Tubing, 4 Mile Float with Shuttle, Pancakes and Paddle, Camping, access to Food Trucks/Beer Garden and more.

Day passes are $20. A weekend pass is $40.

