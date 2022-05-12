Giles County World War II veteran dies at age 101

World War II veteran June Atkins of Giles County has died at the age of 101.

In Giles, June is known as one of the “Maybrook Men,” which consists of six Atkins brothers who fought for America. The name comes from the small neighborhood in Giles County they’re from.

He is one of five brothers who all served in World War II at the same time. He was the first to be drafted in 1942. June’s sixth and youngest brother, Billy R. Atkins, served in the Korean War. You can watch our coverage of their family here.

June’s family told 10 News of his passing away Wednesday morning.

He is survived by his wife and their children and grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. His brother John Atkins, of Christiansburg, is the last living brother of the Maybrook Men.

Brothers John Atkins, 96, and June Atkins, 100, both served during WWII. They were two of six brothers to fight in either WWI or the Korean War. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

10 News interviewed June and his brother John in 2020 about their family’s service during the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, which was also a special milestone at the time because June had just turned 100 years old.

June was born on Aug. 23, 1920. He was born in Giles and returned home after service.

“That was a long time ago. I’ve lived here all my life,” Atkins said to 10 News during that interview.

He lived with his wife Dora of 75 years in their Maybrook home.

June Atkins. Served in WWII. (WSLS)

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

According to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, about 240,000 U.S. World War II veterans were living as of September 2021, though the number is quickly declining. The VA reports about 234 die every day.