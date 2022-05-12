Liberty University nursing professor named a Top 10 finalist for global nursing award

A Liberty University nursing professor is getting recognized on an international level.

Dr. Rachel Joseph was a Top 10 finalist for the inaugural Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award — which received more than 24,000 applications from 184 countries.

The winner was announced Thursday in Dubai.

Although she did not win, Joseph says she plans on collaborating with the other finalists to help the nursing profession.

“I will continue to do what I am doing now, to mentor and teach nursing students so that they will remain in nursing, because there are so many people resigning and leaving the profession, especially after COVID-19,” said Joseph.

The LU professor has spent 40 years in nursing in three continents and recently signed up to serve the Afghan refugees in the U.S.