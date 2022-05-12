Man arrested after police chase closed I-81 North in Botetourt County

All northbound I-81 lanes are closed due to police activity in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

A man has been arrested after authorities said he led them on a police chase on I-81 in Botetourt County on Thursday afternoon.

Officers received a call for reckless driving and found the suspect vehicle going south at mile marker 170, according to Virginia State Police.

A chase got underway and ended at the Troutville scales after the suspect vehicle was disabled by stop sticks.

Police said the suspect resisted arrest but is now in custody. He is being taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received during arrest.

As of 2:15 p.m., the left lane is open.

Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

All northbound I-81 lanes are closed in Botetourt County due to police activity, according to VDOT.

Officials said the incident is at mile marker 150.

As of 1:25 p.m., traffic is backed up for two miles.

10 News has reached out to Virginia State Police for more information.

Ad

Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.