Roanoke looking to attract young professionals to region through conference

Roanoke's looking for talented young professionals to move to the Star City.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke is looking for talented young professionals to move to the area.

The Roanoke Regional Partnership is hosting The Experience Conference on June 13.

It’s an opportunity for students, companies or job seekers to meet to talk about the economy, jobs and the small business community in Roanoke.

The goal is to attract people who are looking for new opportunities and a change in livability.

“I want to share with people how great it is to be here and also have the career trajectory in whatever industry you’re looking for that you may not have seen 10-15 years ago,” said Taylor Johnson, the director of talent attraction with the Roanoke Regional Partnership.

