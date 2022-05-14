Crowd of rallygoers in Roanoke gather to support abortion rights

The streets of downtown Roanoke were full of people saying "Bans of our bodies."

ROANOKE, Va. – Rallygoers gathered in Roanoke Saturday afternoon to join the nationwide Bans Off Our Bodies demonstrations for abortion rights.

More than a hundred rallygoers stood on the steps of the Poff Federal Building to show their disagreement with a possible overturn of Roe V. Wade.

Sara Sprague said she is worried the overturn could add to the nation’s maternal mortality rate.

She worries about a threat to body autonomy and state governments determining abortion legislation.

“Different states may experience different things if the ruling goes as we expect,” she said. “Some states might have immediate repercussions, whereas other states might become safe havens for reproductive rights.”

The U.S. Supreme Court’s final decision could come in late June or early July.