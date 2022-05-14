Radford Army Ammunition Plant honors troops by wearing red during Military Appreciation Month

In Radford on Friday, you may have noticed several people wearing the color red.

RADFORD, Va. – In Radford on Friday, you may have noticed several people wearing the color red.

The color is to show support for Military Appreciation Month and honor the men and women who serve our country.

R.E.D. is also an acronym for “remember everyone deployed.”

During the month of May, B.A.E. Systems, the parent company that runs the Radford Army Ammunition Plant is asking people to wear red every Friday.

“I think it’s one way we can show support and honor our troops and their families and let them know that we stand behind them,” said Director of Human Resources, Pierre Franco.

Franco previously served our country.

He says seeing his colleagues wear red brings him a great sense of pride.

“Our troops, our veterans, these are our national treasures. So it’s one way we can show support and honor them for the work that they do,” he said.

The Radford Army Ammunition Plant has supported our nation in every combat since World War II.

Ad

This month, employees hope the community will return the favor.

“There’s just a great sense of pride and again it’s just one way we can show honor and support for our veterans,” said Franco.