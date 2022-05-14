The Roanoker Restaurant closing its doors after 81 years of serving the Roanoke Valley

A Star City staple will soon close its doors after nearly 81 years of service.

ROANOKE, Va. – A Star City staple will soon close its doors after 81 years of service.

The Roanoker Restaurant, a restaurant adored by many, will close permanently at the end of May or at the start of June, its owner Butch Craft said in a statement sent to 10 News.

Craft said she tried to sell the business in an effort to keep the restaurant open, but unfortunately, her retirement and the challenges she faced while managing the business forced her to close it.

It was a decision that wasn’t an easy one and Craft said she is incredibly grateful for her customers, adding that she will miss them dearly.

Read Craft’s entire statement below: