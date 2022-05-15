Pittsylvania County Deputies responding to homicide

Body recovered from pond after search for missing man in Pittsylvania County

Pittsylvania County, Va. – Pittsylvania County deputies are looking into shooting that left one man dead. According to investigators at approximately 12:43 Sunday morning, deputies responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of Deerwood Dr. in Blairs, Va.

Upon arrival Deputies found a large gathering and heard multiple gun shots.

One person was found shot at the scene and was transported to Sovah Health in Danville and later pronounced deceased.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of the death.

Investigators continue to interview witnesses. No arrest has been made. The case currently remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office or the Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers at 800-791-0044.