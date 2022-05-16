First bear cub of 2022 rescued in Roanoke County by Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center gave an orphaned bear cub a second chance at life.

This bear cub was spotted by himself in a tree for 36 hours straight without a mama bear in sight.

After the wildlife center realized his mother was nowhere to be seen, they rescued and took the bear cub in via a small cat carrier.

The cub, who staff estimate is around six weeks old, came to the wildlife center dehydrated, slightly underweight and anemic.

Once the cub arrives at the wildlife center, he will join another baby bear like him.

This is the first bear cub the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center rescued in 2022.