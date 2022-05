PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A 26-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Pulaski County on Tuesday, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the accident happened around 1 p.m. on Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn.

Deputies said that Devvin Gusman of Radford lost control, crossed the double yellow lines and hit another car going the opposite direction.

Gusman was pronounced dead at the scene and no charges are being filed, according to authorities.