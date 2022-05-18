Lynchburg’s ‘One Community, One Voice’ holds rally following weekend of nationwide violent crime

Local leaders are hoping to show they are stronger in solidarity.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg organization One Community, One Voice hosted a rally Tuesday at the Meadows apartment complex.

Executive director Dr. James Camm says the event was planned months ago, but coincidentally after the nationwide violence this weekend, he’s really calling on Lynchburg to unite.

“We should be a template for, not only the state of Virginia, but for this nation; and we start by coming together,” said Camm.

He’s focused on solidarity, as his organization kicks off the series of rallies called E.N.O.U.G.H.

Following the recent violence across the U.S., particularly the hate-driven mass shooting in Buffalo, he wants residents to stand against all crimes.

“We don’t focus on hate crime because, hopefully, that is not something that we want to even think should happen in our neighborhood. If we learn to just love each other and let people live, we’re going to be a lot better off,” said Camm.

He hopes the community will be better off through the gatherings, where other organizations partner to offer resources from new shoes for children, to information about mental health, to opportunities for voicing concerns to Lynchburg police.

Camm says they need to get ahead of bad situations so it doesn’t lead to violence.

“You can’t walk or worship or go grocery shopping without being concerned about whether you’ll get home safely,” said Camm.

Safety is a priority in hoping for a stronger future.

“We care about what’s going on. It’s happening in these communities now, but it can happen in your community, too,” said Camm.

The series of city-wide rallies runs through July.