EXCLUSIVE: 10 News investigates report that Covington officer left child unattended outside mental health facility

COVINGTON, Va. – A report that a Covington police officer showed negligence in the transport of a minor to a mental health facility has many people upset with the exchange.

A complaint states that the officer left a child unattended outside a mental health facility early Saturday morning. The department launched an investigation into what happened.

The incident happened at the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents.

10 News reached out to the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services about the incident.

“An incident occurred over the weekend where a child was dropped off at a CCCA in a very unsafe manner. We understand the incident is being investigated by the Covington Police Department and we will assist in this investigation in any way possible. Importantly, the child is now safe and receiving treatment,” said Meghan McGuire, chief public relations officer with the department.

The Covington Police Department is looking into the temporary detention transport and reviewed the officer’s body camera. Investigators say it shows the officer did bring the child to the waiting area and appears to drive away. However, the officer did stay on the premises and confirmed the child was admitted shortly after.

“He brought the child inside the lobby of the facility and after the interaction occurred, the officer basically walked back to his vehicle and drove a short distance, never leaving the actual property. Our officer never left the fenced-in grounds,” said Chris Smith, chief of police.

“The was not only consistent with policy but also warranted given the conflicting accounts that were relayed the day of and of those relayed in the last five days,” said Krystal Onaitis, Covington city manager.

This incident brings attention to a bigger issue — the shortage of behavioral health professionals, sometimes resulting in a lack of ability to take in more people.