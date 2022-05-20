More violent crimes will happen if people are released from state prison, says Att. Gen. Miyares

Attorney General Jason Miyares says releasing those who served time behind bars could potentially lead to more crime and law enforcement agrees.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares says releasing those who served time behind bars could potentially lead to more crime, and some law enforcement officials agree.

“Very, very problematic,” said Roanoke County chief Howard Hall.

Hall believes releasing people who served time into the community might not be the best for public safety.

“I think the statement the attorney general made along the lines was this is going to do is create more victims, that is exactly my concern,” Hall said.

Hall said instead of prevention, resources will be spent re-arresting individuals who should still be behind bars.

“The more important part of that is another crime has been committed and another person has been victimized.”

Attorney General Jason Miyares says at least 2,000 were charged with first and second murder charges.

“What we’ll have is an additional 4,600 that will be out on July 1, several thousand will be in August and then it’s staggered. By the end of the year, you’re looking at 15 thousand inmates with early release,” Miyares said.

Ad

Here’s the breakdown according to VADOC’s legislative liaison Jeremiah Fitz. Between July and August, 3,200 people will be released.

36% have violent offenses

30% have drug-related offenses.

54% have a chance to commit violent crimes.

As of now those who served time will have supervised visits once released.

“This is part of the reason why our office is taking this so seriously ask the general assembly to stop this, butted to 2:24 we are now coming back in sometime in June to vote on a budget they can deal with this through the budge,” said Miyares.

The idea is to amend the budget for the early release program to prevent those who served time to enter the community.