Cheers to 150 years: Virginia Tech unveils new limited-edition anniversary beer

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is celebrating the university’s anniversary with a limited-edition beer.

“All Hail to Thee” is a hoppy, full-bodied American Amber Ale-style beer, brewed with Virginia-grown malted barley and wheat.

The university partnered with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery to make the beer.

This new beer follows the success of the “Fightin’ Hokies Lager” that was released last year.

According to Nielson, it was the best-selling new craft beer in Virginia in 2021.

You can buy the “All Hail to Thee” beer at select Krogers and independent bottle shops.