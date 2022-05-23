Keystone Community Center 5K gearing up for this weekend

While it may be Monday, we’re already running toward the weekend.

ROANOKE, Va. – While it may be Monday, we’re already running toward the weekend. That’s when you can lace up your sneakers and hit the pavement for a good cause.

The annual Keystone Community Center 5K is on Saturday, and registration is now open.

The Southwest Roanoke center offers after-school programs, adult bible studies with a hot meal, community garden programs and more. And this event makes all those activities possible.

“It’s a safe haven, especially for the children after school. We’ve seen so many things out on the street. Here, they come in and I tell them to leave it behind you. Let’s come in and have a good time and enjoy ourselves,” said Pat Carter, director of Keystone Community Center.

It costs $30 per runner, and there is a virtual option as well for those who want to participate at a distance.

It will be held this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at 4800 Blue Ridge Drive, Roanoke, VA US 24018.

