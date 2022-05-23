Shelter in place issued for several Radford schools due to shots fired nearby, police say

RADFORD, Va. – Several Radford schools are on lockdown due to shots fired nearby, according to police.

Authorities said they received reports of shots fired near Radford Coffee Company on West Main Street. Police believe a suspect left the scene and headed west.

According to police, one shot was fired near the coffee shop and no one was hurt.

A shelter in place has been issued for the following schools:

Radford High School

John Dalton Intermediate

McHarg Elementary

Belle Heth Elementary

Officials say all buildings are secured and operating on a normal schedule.

