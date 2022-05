BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a 10-year-old boy missing out of Bedford County.

The boy has blonde hair, red glasses, is shorter than five feet tall and weighs around 64 pounds, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing camo pants and a long sleeve red shirt.

He was reportedly last seen in the 1100 block of Oak Ridge Farm Road in the Moneta area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-586-7827.