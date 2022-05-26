Child counselor discusses ways to better understand the steps of the grieving process

The tragedy in Texas might be the time for you and your children to have a better understanding the grieving process and signs you should look out for.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The tragedy in Texas might be the time for you and your children to have a better understanding the grieving process and signs you should look out for.

Chad Steele, a licensed counselor with Thriveworks, says just like adults, children go through five stages of grieving -- denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

He says the misconception is that once you go through each step, the grieving is over; but the process is more of a figure eight, where you may repeat certain emotions.

His advice for parents and caregivers is to “be curious, not furious.”

“Recognize that their behavior is off and that it may be related to one of these five stages. Then before you necessarily jump to discipline or try to correct them, investigate as a parent by talking to them more,” said Steele.

He adds that you should give your children a physical outlet for them to express emotions, such as a sport or hobby that they are interested in.