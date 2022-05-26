Roanoke Valley hits grim COVID-19 milestone with 1,000 deaths

1,000 COVID-19-related deaths is the grim milestone reported Wednesday by the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

It comes at a time when local cases and hospitalizations are increasing.

Health department officials say they expect the spread of COVID-19 to continue and are encouraging people to consider getting a vaccine if they haven’t and to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“We do think that it’s very likely that some of our jurisdictions will revert to red, or high-risk transmission in the next week or two weeks and that’s probably likely with most of our jurisdictions if not all of our jurisdictions,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the RCAHD Health Director.

This week, the health department also reported that more than 25 are in the hospital for the first time since early March.