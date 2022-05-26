Travel back in time this summer at Explore Park’s T-Rex Trail

Dinosaurs have taken over Roanoke at Explore Park!

ROANOKE, Va. – Dinosaurs have taken over Roanoke at Explore Park! You can travel back in time down the park’s half-mile wooded path to take in all the sights and sounds of its T-Rex Trail.

The trail takes you through three different time periods: Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous. The trail features 18 different animatronic dinosaurs that come to life as you walk by.

This is the first time that Explore park is bringing this roaring event to Southwest Virginia.

Alex North, Marketing Administrative Coordinator at Roanoke County Parks says, “When you come, look to have a good time. We are looking forward to having all the explorers and adventures here learning about all the dinosaurs.”

Education is another big factor in this trail. There will be nameplates to show how old each dinosaur is and the different time periods that they are from.

There is also a QR code that you can scan that pulls up a video with Dino Don, who will teach about the different dinosaurs as you travel along the trail.

T-Rex Trail opens on Saturday, May 28 and runs until August 14 at the following times:

Monday, Tuesday Thursday and Friday - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For tickets and more information, click here.