Most road work suspended in Virginia for Memorial Day travel

If you’re traveling for Memorial Day, you may notice some helpful changes on the road.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on major roads in Virginia.

The closures began at noon on Friday and will last until noon on Tuesday.

“We tend to do this around all the major holidays, including Memorial Day,” Salem VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond said. “Hopefully to make things a little bit easier for travelers, to alleviate some of that congestion and make their travel plans a little bit simpler.”

Not all road work and lane closures are suspended. Locally, this includes work on routes 220 and 460.

For the full list of closures across the state, click here.