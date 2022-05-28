High water levels impacting some Memorial Day Weekend plans

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer, a few days where many people look to get outside.

BUCHANAN, Va. – Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer, a few days where many people look to get outside. But due to recent rain, the James River has reached dangerously high levels for some outdoor enthusiasts, forcing one holiday weekend hot spot to temporarily close its doors.

Typically on Memorial Day Weekend, Twin River Outfitters in Buchanan would be bustling with people excited to hit the water.

“When we’re open and running our normal trips, we do canoeing, kayaking. inner-tubing and rafting on the James River, we have multi-day overnight trips as well,” said John Mays, owner of Twin River Outfitters.

Mother Nature put a pause on those plans with high waters making it unsafe to keep the doors open.

“Whenever it gets above six-foot on the Buchanan River gauge we have to close for river safety. They’ve got it projected to go over nine feet tomorrow so that usually means we’ll be closed for a couple of days.

Luckily for those looking to visit, the canceled kayaking and timeout on tubing, won’t be for long.

Twin River Outfitters is hoping to reopen early next week.