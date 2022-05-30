32-year-old man dead after shooting in Northeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northeast Roanoke.

On Sunday at about 2 p.m., authorities were called to an area near the intersection of 13th Street NE and Baldwin Avenue NE for the report of an unresponsive person.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds lying partially in the road.

Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. Authorities have identified the victim as 32-year-old Samuel E. Dickerson, Jr., of Roanoke.

At this time, no suspects have been located, no arrests have been made and it is unclear what led to the incident, according to the police department.

Police say this is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text the department at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.