LIST: Memorial Day events happening in Central, Southwest Virginia on Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – There will be a number of events held throughout the Commonwealth on Monday as thousands come together to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

Memorial Day, a federal holiday commemorating all Americans who have fought and died in our nation’s wars, takes place on May 30 this year.

If you’re looking for a way to recognize and celebrate true heroes, we are working for you on the various ceremonies and events that will take place in our region Monday. Here’s a look at all that is planned for Memorial Day in Central and Southwest Virginia:

Memorial Day Ceremony in Dublin

At 9:30 a.m., the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery will hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony in honor of the men and women who fought and died in our nation’s wars. For Memorial Day, volunteers have placed flags on the graves of Veterans.

American Legion Post 93 in Buchanan

American Legion Post 93 in Buchanan will host an event at 11 a.m. in commemoration of Memorial Day. It’ll be held at Fairview Cemetery and Congressman Ben Cline and District 9 Commander Mike Elliott will speak.

National D-Day Memorial - ‘Remember Their Sacrifice’

The National D-Day Memorial will hold a service titled ‘Remembering Their Sacrifice’ for Memorial Day. Former Vietnam POW Dave Carey will deliver the keynote address. Gates open at 10 a.m. and admission is free until noon. Coolers and pets that aren’t service animals will not be permitted at this event.

Bedford International Alliance - Memorial Day Ceremony

The Bedford International Alliance will hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The ceremony will honor the Bedford Boys, who died on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Following the ceremony of these fallen heroes, flowers will be placed on the graves of the eight Bedford Boys who were laid to rest there. Greenwood Cemetery is located on Longwood Avenue in Bedford.

Lynchburg’s Monument Terrace

At 11 a.m., people will gather at Lynchburg’s Monument Terrace to remember those who paid the ultimate price. In this year’s observance, you can learn the stories of three Lynchburg natives who were awarded the Medal of Honor.

Annual Memorial Day Ceremony in Roanoke

Roanoke’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be held Monday to recognize and give back to our greatest heroes who died during service to the nation. During the ceremony, the Roanoke Valley War Memorial will also be recognized with a wreath-laying. The ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Freedom Plaza on 202 Church Ave.

‘Wear Blue: Run to Remember’ Memorial Day 5K in Roanoke

Wear Blue: Run to Remember Memorial Day 5K will be held at Rivers Edge Sports Complex, starting at 8 a.m. Each runner will receive the name of an American service member who died in battle protecting our freedoms. You can register free of charge here.

Memorial Day Special Paint Party in Forest

The Imagination Station Studio in Forest wants you to spend this Memorial Day creating memories with your family. Starting at 11 a.m., you can stop by and enjoy a mix and match art project at the studio. Projects for a family of three will be $39.99 in total, while a family of four will cost $52.99. It will cost $12.99 if you want to bring an additional person. You can choose from painting canvases, ceramics, wood or earrings and ceramic characters. Tickets are nonrefundable.



Memorial Day Cruise-In & Cook Out in Shawsville

Join the Jones Car Company for its first annual Memorial Day Cruise-In & Cookout. The company wants to see your weekend ride, whether that’s a classic cruiser or muscle car, JCC wants to see it all. There will be no entry fees or awards and there will also be free hot dogs, chips and non-alcoholic beverages for you to enjoy. While there, you can donate to the AWS1 James Buriak Foundation. The foundation was created in honor of AWS1 James “Jimmy” Philip Buriak, USN, who died in August 2021 in a Naval helicopter crash off the coast of San Diego. In San Diego, he served as a naval aircrewman rescue swimmer (AWS) with HSC-8.

Memorial Day Olde Salem Brewing Company

Olde Salem Brewing Company is inviting you to join them in honoring and remembering those who died while serving in the U.S. military. On Memorial Day, the restaurant is offering all active military and veterans beer and Setzer 50% off.