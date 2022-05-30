Special Olympics Team recognized during lacrosse game

Roanoke County, Va. – Nineteen athletes and coaches are representing Virginia during the Special Olympics USA games next month.

The team was recognized during the Division III National Women’s Lacrosse Championship Sunday evening.

They are the largest group from our area to represent Virginia and Coach Lenny Wedge said they worked hard to get to this point.

“We practice every week even when it rains we practice inside in the gym we practice for about an hour and a half every week and there not a player that misses,”

The players are made up of a soccer team, three bocce players, two bowlers and two track and field champions from Roanoke and the New River Valley.