Veterans gather in Blacksburg to reflect on history for Memorial Day

BLACKSBURG, Va. – People gathered at the historic Smithfield Plantation in Blacksburg for Memorial Day.

Colonel William Preston played a big role in the region’s participation in the American Revolution, site officials explained.

He, his family, and some enslaved people are all buried at Smithfield.

Every year, people come out to share stories and reflect on our piece of history right here in Southwest Virginia.

“We lose track of who we are as a people if we don’t pause, remember, mourn,” stated Ryan Spencer, executive director. “I think the last couple of weeks with Uvalde, Texas, with Buffalo, New York, there are so many reasons for us to pause, remember and reflect and hopefully gain inspiration from the better sides of our natures. I think we can do that on a day like Memorial Day.”

The site is a museum, built in the 1770s.

Most of Preston’s Smithfield plantation now is home to Virginia Tech.