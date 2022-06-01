Jam out at Virginia Museum of Transportation with concert series

The six-week concert series will bring live music to the museum

ROANOKE, Va. – This summer, you can enjoy some live music — right off the tracks.

‘Music by the Tracks’ at the Virginia Museum of Transportation is a six-week concert series that will bring live music by local artists to downtown Roanoke.

Concerts are once per month and kick off June 12. Tate Tuck will be performing.

Local food vendors and music will be at every event. Special for the first concert in June, a brunch menu will be offered for purchase. Alcoholic beverages, including a variety of mimosas, will be available as well as non-alcoholic items.

“It’s actually in our back patio in the railyard. So, in front of 1218, train 6 and 4,” explained Special Events Coordinator Haley Woolf.

Admission is $5 and includes access to the musuem. Kids 12 and under are free.

“We’re hoping that by doing live music with these artists it will bring in non-traditional guests who might not ordinarily come. They’ll realize what we have and come back,” said Executive Director Mendy Flynn.

Ad

Other dates for Music by the Tracks are:

July 23

Aug. 6

Sept. 9

Oct. 14

Nov. 12

All events are from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Bands include: