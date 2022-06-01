Member One opens new service center in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Member One opened a new service center in the Star City on May 23.

The more than 6,000-square-facility has branch amenities, a real estate center and a business service center.

“The Member Service Center represents a new model for our Credit Union, and one we believe provides a more convenient experience for members with a variety of needs,” said Member One President and CEO, Frank G. Carter. “Many of our members who will utilize this facility simply need to conduct basic account transactions, but many more will come here to seek specialized expertise in the areas of real estate and business services. We’re proud to be able to serve all of those needs in one spot.”

The new center is at 625 Williamson Road NE, across from the Berglund Center and on the lower portion of the Member One administrative campus in downtown Roanoke. The previous Main Branch building on 4th Street NE will be repurposed into a new state-of-the-art Learning Center to ensure Member One’s 300+ employees receive a top-notch training experience.