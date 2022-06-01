Roanoke County looking for ideas on how to improve Route 460 corridor

US Route 460 is the second most traveled corridor in the county

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – If you travel along US Route 460 in Roanoke County, officials want to hear from you.

Roanoke County’s Department of Planning is looking for feedback on the future of the US-460 corridor.

The county has previously hosted community meetings looking for residents’ input.

The goal is to look at ways to get around US-460, what future developments people want to see along the corridor and how railroad crossings can be avoided along US-460.

“What we are looking at in the next step is looking at all the data that we are collecting in this process to put a new recommendation map together,” said Roanoke County’s Assistant Director of Planning, Megan Cronise.

The survey closes Tuesday, May 31.

There will be another community meeting held in September to go over more draft plans.