Roanoke County school leaders clarify book policy

We spoke with school leaders to get clarification on the policy

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Banning books has become a hot topic recently, and Roanoke County Public school leaders say they have measures in place to prevent just that.

Leaders said this all started last November when a parent challenged the school’s policy regarding the book, “When Aidan Became my Brother.” The book discusses transgender topics.

Leaders said when school leaders looked at the policy, they realized it was outdated with only one person being able to say which books can be in the school’s collection.

Leaders said now, there is more than one person who decides which books are appropriate.

“Really, the spirit of this new administrative regulation is wanting librarians to collaborate at the various levels, whether it’s elementary middle or high school, in terms of the books that are going to go in their collection. So what we ask them to do is ... the librarian reads the book and makes a recommendation to the group,” Mike Riley Executive Director of Secondary Education said.

While Roanoke County school officials said their policy prevents book banning, “When Aidan Became my Brother” is only available for parents to check out from the guidance office at Horn Elementary.