Swimmers asked to avoid five small areas of Smith Mountain Lake due to high bacteria levels

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Swimmers are urged to avoid five small areas of Smith Mountain Lake due to high levels of bacteria.

While officials say most of the lake is safe for swimming, water samples that were collected on May 24 revealed that there were high levels of bacteria in five locations around the lake.

A swimming advisory has been issued for the following areas:

Head of Becky’s Creek near Bayside Marina and Yacht Club

Fairway Bay, Roanoke Channel, downstream of Becky’s Creek

Forest Cove, opposite Smith Mountain Dam

Palmer’s Trailer Park Cove in Little Bull Run

Near Ponderosa Campground in Upper Blackwater River

The bacterial samples were collected after heavy rain, which is when bacterial levels are usually high in the previously mentioned areas, according to experts.

Virginia Department of Health is taking this time to remind swimmers that they should not swim after heavy rains, should avoid areas around waterfowl and should not swallow lake water or get it in their eyes.

Experts will collect more water samples on June 7.