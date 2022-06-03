Man injured after Southwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Southwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities say at about 5:45 a.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of Colonial Avenue SW for the report of a shooting and arrived to find a man in a parking lot with a non-life-threatening injury.

We’re told the man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The police department says no suspects were located on the scene and details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting are unclear at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text the department at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.