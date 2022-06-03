Social media post about possible threat toward Roanoke high school deemed not credible, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools and law enforcement have determined that a social media post claiming there was a threat made toward a Roanoke high school is not credible.

At this time, there is an increased police presence at both high schools out of an abundance of caution as authorities monitor the safety and security of students and staff.

All parents/guardians and RCPS should have received a robocall from Superintendent Verletta White in regards to the incident. Below you will find what was relayed in the call:

Good morning, this is Verletta White, Superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools. I am calling to let you know that we understand there is a social media post regarding a possible threat at a Roanoke high school. School administration and law enforcement have investigated and believe the information is NOT credible. Police are on-site at both high schools as an added precaution, and are monitoring the safety and security of everyone on campus. Our schools’ comprehensive safety plans have a multi-layered approach that continues to be in place for the safety and security of students and staff. Again, we have no information at this time that suggests that there are any credible threats to our schools. As you know, safety is our number one priority. Should anything change, we will be sure to let you know. Thank you and have a great day. Verletta White, Superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools

School officials say if you believe you didn’t receive a robocall, which should’ve come from 540-777-0876, you should check your voicemail.

If you did not receive any notification, you’re advised to contact your school and make sure they have the correct number on file.