Man charged with second-degree murder in Elliston woman’s death

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of an Elliston woman, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they received a report for a missing adult on Sunday after friends and family said they were unable to contact 44-year-old Crystal Hannah.

During the investigation, authorities said they found Hannah’s remains in a wooded area in the 2600 block of Northfolk Road in Elliston.

James Stallard, 38, was charged with second-degree murder and concealing a dead body. Authorities said he is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.