BREAKING: Covington suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting

Rich Patch, Va – 7:40 a.m. Update

Virginia State Police say around 11:30 p.m., an Alleghany Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over Jody Allen Kern, 44, of Covington for speeding on Interstate 64.

During the stop, a drug K-9 unit was requested.

When the K-9 arrived, Kern was asked by deputies to exit the vehicle but he refused and drove off.

Deputies conducted a rolling road block and stopped the vehicle.

That’s when they say Kern shot a firearm at deputies and they returned fire, striking Kern.

Kern was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non-life threating injuries.

State Police say they intend to charge Kern with attempted capital murder and possession of narcotics.

No police were injured and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

6:05 a.m. Update

Virginia State Police have confirmed to 10 News that an officer-involved shooting has taken place in Alleghany County. All north and southbound lanes of Rte. 616 near Roaring Run Rd. are closed as of 6:05 a.m. Friday.

According to Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, there is currently an active police scene near Roaring Run Road in Rich Patch.

Drivers can expect delays on the road in this area.

All north and south lanes are closed.

10 News is working to learn more information.