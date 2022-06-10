G.W. Carver Elementary School surprises teacher with Virginia-theme vacation

Salem, Va. – G.W. Carver Elementary School in Salem surprised a teacher with a vacation.

Terri Vangelos’ name was submitted through the Virginia Lottery’s ‘Thank a Teacher’ campaign. She was one of four winners selected from almost 6,000 entries.

“It is exciting,” said Vangelos, a librarian. “Really, I wanted all of our kids to write to their teachers, so I really wasn’t thinking about me at all.”

Vangelos said the notes and the words from the students were a highlight.

She can choose between taking a Virginia-themed vacation to a winery and brewery or a health and wellness trip.

The school will also receive $2500 dollars in supplies.