Two hurt in Northeast Roanoke shooting, police say

Authorities said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people are hurt after a shooting in Northeast Roanoke on Thursday night, according to Roanoke Police.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Bluestone Avenue NE just after 7 p.m.

While en route to the scene, officers said they were notified there was at least one male person injured. That person was being taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene there were no other victims.

Authorities said additional officers were notified that a car fled the scene of the crime and it was headed southbound on I-58.

Officers said they located the car and pulled it over. Inside the car was another adult male with a non-life threatening gun shot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported that victim to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

At this time, police said there are no suspects and details are limited to what caused the shooting.

Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story unfolds.