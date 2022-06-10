74º

Local News

Two hurt in Northeast Roanoke shooting, police say

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Reporter

Tags: Roanoke, Crime, Roanoke Gun Violence
Authorities said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people are hurt after a shooting in Northeast Roanoke on Thursday night, according to Roanoke Police.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Bluestone Avenue NE just after 7 p.m.

While en route to the scene, officers said they were notified there was at least one male person injured. That person was being taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene there were no other victims.

Authorities said additional officers were notified that a car fled the scene of the crime and it was headed southbound on I-58.

Officers said they located the car and pulled it over. Inside the car was another adult male with a non-life threatening gun shot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported that victim to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

At this time, police said there are no suspects and details are limited to what caused the shooting.

Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story unfolds.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a content producer in July 2018.

email

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter