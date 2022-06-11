Blacksburg restaurant sees more business from Virginia Tech softball and baseball tournaments

Businesses in Blacksburg are seeing more customers this month because of Virginia Tech hosting softball and baseball tournaments.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – This is the fourth weekend in a row Virginia Tech Hokie fans have taken over downtown Blacksburg for softball and baseball tournaments.

This weekend is the NCAA Super Regional Tournament for Virginia Tech Baseball.

Thousands of people came to town to cheer on the Hokies.

With visitors in Blacksburg, that means more business for bars and restaurants.

Places like Hokie House are welcoming the extra business, especially during this time of year when business tends to die down because of the Summer months.

“It’s been wonderful. We always prepare for summertime being slower so it’s a wonderful change of pace of having people in town. And it’s wonderful that the teams are doing so well that they get to bring in business for us to make summer a little easier,” said Hokie House’s General Manager, David Copeland.

Fans at the Friday’s baseball game said they’re excited to be cheering on the Hokies.

“I’ve been to the last three regionals and this is my fourth. It feels good to be out here,” said one fan, Camden Tarr.

“It feels good to watch the Hokies hopefully win,” said another fan, Haden Henderson.

Even some alumni came to town this weekend.

“Oh it’s awesome. Seeing the team do well. Seeing Coach Szefc and the boys get after it, it’s awesome seeing them win some games. Hopefully we can get it done this weekend and we can move on to Omaha,” said Class of 2021 grad, Colton Jones.