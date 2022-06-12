Woman dead, man injured after domestic dispute in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly domestic dispute.

Investigators say the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center got a call Saturday at 9:30 p.m. from a man saying his girlfriend had shot him. He also said he had shot his girlfriend.

Deputies responded to the scene at an apartment on Meadow Green Drive in Bassett and found the caller, Tyson Hairston, 32, with life-threatening gunshot wounds to the neck and torso. He was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

They also found the female victim, Tambria Taylor, 32, dead inside the apartment. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation shows that the couple got into an argument and both Hairston and Taylor were armed with handguns. They started shooting, hitting each other multiple times.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount.