Bedford Fire Department announces new chief

Todd Stone is a Bedford native who has spent 36 years with the department.

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department recently announced its new chief.

Todd Stone is a Bedford native who has spent 36 years with the department. He also served 28 years with the Roanoke City Fire Department, where he retired as a captain.

Stone said it’s an honor to serve his hometown, and he has several goals going forward.

“For 134 years, we’ve never turned a call over. We’re a very professional department with a quick response, and we want to maintain that. We want to up our training hours. Our facilities here, this building is 50 years old, so we have no facilities for female firefighters. One of my main goals is to upgrade our facility over the next three-to-five years,” said Chief Stone.

There are about 50 members with the volunteer department.

