Man who killed Wythe County deputy decades ago back behind bars

A man who killed a Wythe County deputy decades ago is back behind bars.
Christopher Wheeler was arrested on Sunday in Oklahoma after he waved a gun inside a restaurant and bragged about killing an officer, according to Kay County Detention Center.
The 42-year-old was convicted of murdering Deputy Cliff Dicker in 1994 but was released from Green Rock Correctional Facility in Chatham last year.
Due to former state guidelines, he had served enough time to be eligible for probation.
Wheeler is being held on a $150,000 bond and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.