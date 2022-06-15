93º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man who killed Wythe County deputy decades ago back behind bars

Deputy Cliff Dicker was shot and killed in line of duty nearly 30 years ago

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Wythe County, Crime, New River Valley, National
The man who killed a Wythe County man decades again is again behind bars

A man who killed a Wythe County deputy decades ago is back behind bars.

Christopher Wheeler was arrested on Sunday in Oklahoma after he waved a gun inside a restaurant and bragged about killing an officer, according to Kay County Detention Center.

The 42-year-old was convicted of murdering Deputy Cliff Dicker in 1994 but was released from Green Rock Correctional Facility in Chatham last year.

[Family of slain Wythe County deputy speaks out days before killer is set to be released]

Due to former state guidelines, he had served enough time to be eligible for probation.

Wheeler is being held on a $150,000 bond and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a content producer in July 2018.

email