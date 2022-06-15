Roanoke City School leaders, parents discuss how to keep kids safe

Roanoke leaders laid out safety measures they're looking to put in place

ROANOKE, Va. – On Tuesday night, parents and Roanoke City school leaders got together to figure out how to keep kids safe when they’re in the classroom.

“Unfortunately, I’m a mother at three schools who have had gun violence issues or gun issues this past year,” said Da’Naisha Jackson, a Roanoke City schools parent.

Jackson has been directly impacted by the issue at hand. Last summer, she lost her eight-year-old son, Camden Brown, to gun violence.

At the meeting, Jackson shared her ideas on how to address the problem.

“For example, I believe if our children used clear book bags, I believe it would make it easier for someone to spot a potential weapon or threat being carried. I also strongly believe in parental involvement,” Jackson said.

Later in the meeting, Verletta White, superintendent of Roanoke City Schools, spoke about possible safety additions and adjustments.

“A new safety tip line system, notification cell phone, additional camera systems, student entry procedures, as well as hiring additional behavioral and support specialists. And expanding our community partnerships such as mental health supports and additional school resource officers,” White said.

Future discussions on safety measures will take place on June 28 at the board’s next workshop.