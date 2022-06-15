VMI now offers ‘soft interview room’ for sexual assault survivors

VMI is the first university to offer what its calling a "soft interview room" for victims

LEXINGTON, Va – Tracy Matheson, founder of Project Beloved, is creating a space for sexual assault victims to feel safe when telling their stories.

This new space on campus is called the “soft interview room,” and will be open to any law enforcement agency in the area who needs it. The soft interview room at VMI is the third in Virginia and the very first to be on a Virginia college campus.

When decorating the room, Matheson kept comfort in mind, and chose décor and furniture to create a welcoming, safe environment for victims of sexual assault. All new additions of the room were made possible by Project Beloved, an organization Tracy started after her 22 year-old daughter, Molly Jane, was raped and killed in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tracy told 10 News said she knew this project would make her daughter proud.

“Everything that we do is done to feel like it is authentically Molly,” Matheson said. “Molly would be someone who would want us to do better for victims of sexual assault.”