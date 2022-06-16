LEGO to invest more than $1 billion in new factory in Virginia, creating over 1,760 new jobs

The LEGO Group is slated to invest more than $1 billion to build its first U.S. factory in Chesterfield County near Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. – The LEGO Group is set to invest more than $1 billion to build its first U.S. factory in Chesterfield County near Richmond.

The new 1.7 million-square-foot facility will be constructed in Meadowville Technology Park, bringing more than 1,760 near jobs to the Commonwealth.

Youngkin said by welcoming LEGO, the Commonwealth is welcoming the future of manufacturing.

“The LEGO Group’s decision to establish its U.S. manufacturing plant in Virginia shines a global spotlight on the advantages that make the Commonwealth the best business location in the nation, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with this iconic company,” said Youngkin.

Officials said construction will begin this fall, with the factory slated to open in 2025.

You can find a list of available job opportunities at the new factory by clicking here.