The Local Office on Aging is inviting you to lunch to help local seniors

ROANOKE, Va. – The Local Office on Aging is inviting you to lunch.

The event is part of its Let’s Give Lunch fundraiser, which is a great opportunity to enjoy a nice meal while giving back to local seniors who need help.

Let’s Give Lunch raises money to help the Local Office on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program. You can get a lunch for $20 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 17 at North Roanoke Baptist Church.

Your donation will help provide three meals for seniors who use Meals on Wheels. This is LOA’s largest fundraiser.

President and CEO for LOA, Ron Boyd said, “Meals on Wheels is just one of the 32 community-based programs we provide. It is probably the most visible in the community because it is going on every day, among the volunteers. It helps our mission. The mission of LOA is helping older persons remain independent for as long as possible.”

Each lunch includes a large sub, potato salad, fruit and dessert.

It takes more than 100 volunteers to make this fundraiser happen. They spend all week preparing food to make sure everything is ready for Friday.

LOA’s Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal Monday to Friday to homebound seniors ages 60 and older.

Meals on Wheels currently serves 550 recipients each day, but Boyd said they are seeing that number increase. Recently, the Local Office on Aging has had more people signing up for Meals on Wheels due to inflation and they are seeing the waiting list grow.

“So it is so important to try to get ahead and provide those resources, stretch those resources and really help seniors to live healthier lives to age in place, so they will live longer and happier,” said Boyd.