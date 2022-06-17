New Pearisburg book store becomes first of its kind in Giles County

Folklore Books and More recently opened on Main Street in Pearisburg.

PEARISBURG, Va. – ‘Folklore Books and More’ opened in May on Main Street in Pearisburg and is the only dedicated bookstore in Giles County.

Co-owner of the bookstore, Santana Blevins, said she and her husband both have a passion for reading and want to share it with the community.

They focus on featuring works from local authors throughout the region and sell quality used books, t-shirts, bookmarks, and other accessories.

Blevins said their main goal is to offer a safe space for everyone.

“It doesn’t matter if you are gay, straight, black, white, whatever. We want it to be a cool hangout spot for anybody so they can feel safe. That’s primarily why we used the rainbow behind our logo so that it would be inclusive.”

Now, book donations can be made to the store. Blevins said they may consider offering store credit for donations in the future.

Folklore books and More is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ad

You can find more details on Folklore Books and More’s website or their Facebook page.