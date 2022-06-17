Roanoke City leaders to discuss personal property tax rebates

Roanoke leaders want to hear your thoughts about getting money back from the city.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City’s leaders will be discussing giving a rebate to those who have paid their personal property taxes, according to Roanoke City Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds.

Moon-Reynolds said the city was projected to get $3,600,000 but expected to get about $6,000,000 from personal property taxes and she wants the public to be aware and to give their opinion on what they would like to happen with the money.

“Now the council will have to decide on what type of rebate should the public get from this. Should they receive most of it, a percentage of it, or none of it? I just want the public to be aware,” Moon-Reynolds said.

The Roanoke City Council will hear a report from the city manager during Tuesday’s 7 p.m. council meeting.