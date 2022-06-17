Thousands without power in Southwest, Central after overnight storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands are without power after severe storms rolled through the region overnight.
According to Appalachian Power, there are more than 40,000 outages in Virginia as of 5:15 p.m.
Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the 44,309 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:
- Amherst - 1,677
- Bedford - 105
- Bland - 2,139
- Botetourt - 278
- Carroll - 2,426
- Craig - 260
- Floyd - 1,491
- Franklin - 793
- Giles - 613
- Grayson - 591
- Henry - 602
- Lynchburg - 298
- Montgomery - 2,290
- Patrick - 986
- Pulaski - 4,045
- Roanoke - 2,967
- Roanoke City - 467
- Wythe - 2,870