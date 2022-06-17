78º

Thousands without power in Southwest, Central after overnight storms

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

Thousands without power after severe weather (AEP)

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands are without power after severe storms rolled through the region overnight.

According to Appalachian Power, there are more than 40,000 outages in Virginia as of 5:15 p.m.

Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the 44,309 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:

  • Amherst - 1,677
  • Bedford - 105
  • Bland - 2,139
  • Botetourt - 278
  • Carroll - 2,426
  • Craig - 260
  • Floyd - 1,491
  • Franklin - 793
  • Giles - 613
  • Grayson - 591
  • Henry - 602
  • Lynchburg - 298
  • Montgomery - 2,290
  • Patrick - 986
  • Pulaski - 4,045
  • Roanoke - 2,967
  • Roanoke City - 467
  • Wythe - 2,870

